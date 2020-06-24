Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah criticised the current state government for coronavirus treatment in private hospitals. He said that all the Covid-19 patients must be treated free of charge in all hospitals. "The state government has fixed rates for treating COVID-19. The current rates are shocking to the people," Siddaramaiah said as quote by news agency ANI

"The government must promptly announce free treatment and set up a standard treatment protocol. The government should appoint a panel of experts to continuously monitor whether treatment is being properly administered and create an environment where the public is free from anxiety," Siddaramaiah added.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 322 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and eight deaths. The total number of positive cases has mounted to 9,721 and 150 deaths. So far, 6,004 people have been discharged, according to the state health department data.

After seeing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday hinted that if the situation deteriorates further then the state government may think to impose the lockdown to mitigate the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had also suggested to lockdown Bengaluru to contain coronavirus cases.

