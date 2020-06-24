Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19 treatment must be made free in all Karnataka hospitals: Siddaramaiah
The disinfectant being sprayed at Vikas Soudha (secretariat offices of Karnataka) after a Corona patient confirmed, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Covid-19 treatment must be made free in all Karnataka hospitals: Siddaramaiah

1 min read . 06:54 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • The Karnataka government must promptly announce free Covid-19 treatment, Siddaramaiah said
  • The total number of coronavirus positive cases has mounted to 9,721 in Karnataka

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah criticised the current state government for coronavirus treatment in private hospitals. He said that all the Covid-19 patients must be treated free of charge in all hospitals. "The state government has fixed rates for treating COVID-19. The current rates are shocking to the people," Siddaramaiah said as quote by news agency ANI

"The government must promptly announce free treatment and set up a standard treatment protocol. The government should appoint a panel of experts to continuously monitor whether treatment is being properly administered and create an environment where the public is free from anxiety," Siddaramaiah added.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 322 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and eight deaths. The total number of positive cases has mounted to 9,721 and 150 deaths. So far, 6,004 people have been discharged, according to the state health department data.

After seeing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday hinted that if the situation deteriorates further then the state government may think to impose the lockdown to mitigate the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had also suggested to lockdown Bengaluru to contain coronavirus cases.

