Two out of the 359 expats brought back from the Gulf region, as part of the Vande Bharat Mission, the repatriation exercise to return home stranded Indian expats overseas, have tested positive for covid-19 in Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

This could mark the beginning of the third wave of infections in Kerala— its first wave of infection started with three returnees from China's Wuhan, and the second wave began with returnees from Italy, Gulf countries, among others, just before the national shut down of airports.

The two returned from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Thursday to Kozhikode and Kochi airports respectively, the CM said. All of their co-passengers were not allowed to go home after the return, and are placed in institutional quarantine. They will be tested for the infection as and when they become symptomatic, according to the state officials.

The fresh lot of cases comes at a time when it had become one of the few Indian states to successfully flattened the virus curve so far. Out of the 505 total recorded infections, except 17 active infections and 3 casualties, all of the rest 484 have recovered in the state. It had brought down the number of active infections from 300 a month ago to 30 on Wednesday.

From more than 100 hotspots until a few weeks ago, the state now has only 33 hotspots. From over a lakh people under observation a month ago, the state now has only 23,930 in observation. It has tested 36,648 samples so far, and 36,002 have returned as negative. On Friday, a hundred days after its first infection, Kerala recorded just one new fresh infection.

On Friday, but, Vijayan had warned the public of not letting the guard to drop, as the state risks a third round of infections from the returned expats. "We should see that a third wave does not occur. We should allow no room for complacency. Actually, we should be more careful than ever now," he said.

The Abu Dhabi flight had actually carried 181 passengers including 49 pregnant women and four children to Cochin International Airport in Ernakulam district. The Dubai flight had carried 182 passengers to Karipur International Airport in Malappuram district, including 19 pregnant women, five babies, 51 people with various illnesses and six people using wheelchairs. In addition to the flights from the Gulf region, 698 Indians are being transported from the Maldives to Kochi via Indian Navy warship INS Jalashwa.

The state had developed a protocol where all returnees had to be in compulsory institutional quarantine for seven days and then at-home quarantine for another seven days. Pregnant women and children were exempted from this and were allowed at-home quarantine for 14 days. Expecting wider quarantine measures, Kerala has also readied nearly 300,000 quarantine beds, ultraviolet tunnels in airports, measures to disinfect passenger luggage, as part of preparations to receive those coming home in the midst of the pandemic.

