Covid-19: Two people test positive, 36 recover in Kerala

ERNAKULAM : Two people tested positive, while 36 recovered from covid-19 in Kerala on Sunday, indicating that the infection curve of the pandemic is flattening in the state.

This is the highest number of recoveries the state had in a single day and the lowest number of everyday fresh cases in weeks.

The two fresh cases are in Kannur and Pathanamthitta districts and were returnees from United Arab Emirates, according to the official estimates.

With this, the state's total recorded cases is 373, out of which 194 are active patients, 179 recovered— the highest in India— and two have died previously.

"#COVID19 Update | April 12, 2020. 36 more have recovered. Only 2 new cases reported today.1,16,941 individuals are now under observation, with 816 of them in hospitals. 14,989 samples tested and 13,802 have been -ve," tweeted chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan.