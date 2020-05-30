Covid-19: Two test positive in MEA, many on self-quarantine

NEW DELHI: Officials in the Indian foreign ministry have been asked to self-quarantine after two people tested positive for coronavirus, a person familiar with the matter said. However, the number of officials asked to self-quarantine is not known.

These are the first two known cases of the deadly disease in the foreign ministry. The self quarantining is only a precautionary step, the person cited above said.

These are the first two known cases of the deadly disease in the foreign ministry. The self quarantining is only a precautionary step, the person cited above said.

One of the people who tested positive was a consultant in the ministry's Central Europe division in New Delhi, while the other was as a legal officer in the law division, news agency Reuters reported late on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from the ministry.

A second person familiar with the matter said the Indian foreign ministry has been “proactive in handling any covid-19 positive cases among its employees or consultants in accordance with the health protocol laid down by the government."

The ministry is among the crucial ones involved in India's critical coronavirus relief efforts including those relating to the repatriation of Indian nationals stranded abroad.

Last month, about 500 people entered self-isolation in staff quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan after a family member of a sanitation worker living in employee quarters had tested positive.

The number of covid-19 cases are rapidly rising in India, with more than 174,000 infected and a little less than 5,000 dead so far.

