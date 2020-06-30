From July 1, India will be entering 'Unlock 2.0' for which guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night. Announcing the guidelines, the govt maintained that there shall remain strict enforcement of lockdown in the containment zones . The new guidelines will come into effect from tomorrow (July 1). "The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and department," the government said in a statement.

What will remain closed

1) Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31.

2) Metro rail services to remain shut until further notice.

3) Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain closed under Unlock 2.0.

4) Any social, political, academic, cultural or religious function or any other form of large congregation will not be allowed in Unlock 2.0.

5) Lockdown shall continue in the containment zones till 31 July, 2020.

6) Night curfew shall remain in force, between 10 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 4 pm. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Monday night.

This would be the prime minister's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" address on Sunday, the prime minister had urged the people to be more vigilant in the unlock phase and take necessary precautions, stressing that not doing so will put at risk their lives and those of others.

