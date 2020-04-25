Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers that no public gathering should be allowed in the state till June 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," ANI tweeted quoting Office of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation: Office of CM Yogi Adityanath #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1zF4tw9dLE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2020

The Chief Minister held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state over the COVID-19 situation.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,621 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh including 247 cured/discharged and 25 deaths. Uttar Pradesh's 1,621 cases put it at number 7 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 6817, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Agra had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 241 confirmed infections, followed by Lucknow (167), Gautam Buddha Nagar (98), Meerut (75), Saharanpur (72).

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared some ideas with the Uttar Pradesh government.

उप्र में टेस्टिंग को लेकर काफी लोग चिंताएँ व्यक्त कर रहे हैं। कोरोना से लड़ाई में पारदर्शिता बड़े काम की चीज है। सर्व समाज और सरकार मिलकर ही इस महामारी को शिकस्त दे सकते हैं। इस संदर्भ में कुछ सुझावों को मैं यहाँ साझा कर रही हूँ।#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/79ET1BYCfO — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 25, 2020

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Many people have expressed concerns about the method of testing in UP. Transparency is a big thing in the fight against Covid-19. Society and the government together can defeat this epidemic. In this context, I am sharing some tips here."

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated