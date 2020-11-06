Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >COVID-19: UP records 2,187 fresh cases, 25 more deaths
Applicants undergo thermal screening and checking as they arrived to appear in Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination 2020

COVID-19: UP records 2,187 fresh cases, 25 more deaths

1 min read . 09:27 PM IST PTI

  • The number of active cases in the state stood at 23,132 of which 10,218 are in home isolation
  • The positivity rate was around 1.3% and case fatality rate has marginally declined to 1.45%

With 2,187 fresh cases, the total COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh went up to 4,93,527 while the death toll rose to 7,155 with 25 casualties on Friday.

With 2,187 fresh cases, the total COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh went up to 4,93,527 while the death toll rose to 7,155 with 25 casualties on Friday.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 23,132 of which 10,218 are in home isolation, said Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Alok Kumar.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 23,132 of which 10,218 are in home isolation, said Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Alok Kumar.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

So far, 4,63,240 people who had contracted the coronavirus have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and the recovery rate in the state has now come to 94%, he said.

On Thursday, over 1.53 lakh tests were done and now a total of 1.57 crore tests have been conducted in the state, the official said.

As many as five fresh deaths have been reported from Lucknow, three from Gorakhpur and two each from Varanasi, Agra and Bahraich among others, a state health department bulletin said.

In Lucknow, 288 new cases of infection have been reported followed by 185 in Ghaziabad, 184 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 147 in Meerut, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate was around 1.3% and case fatality rate has marginally declined to 1.45% Kumar said, adding that though the situation was under control there was an urgent need to continue with all necessary precautions to prevent spread of the virus.

Additional Chief Secretary Information, Navneet Sehgal said barring some districts, coronavirus infection in the state has come down but stressed on utmost vigil especially during the festival season.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.