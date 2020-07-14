Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >COVID-19: UP reports 28 more deaths, 1,594 fresh cases
Police personnel stand guard next to a barricade during the total lockdown imposed by the state government

COVID-19: UP reports 28 more deaths, 1,594 fresh cases

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST PTI

  • The state tally stands at around 39,724 while there have been 13,760 active cases in the state as of now
  • Maximum COVID-19 deaths took place in Agra with 94 fatalities while in Meerut it was 91 deaths

LUCKNOW : LucknowUttar Pradesh reported 28 more deaths due to the coronavirus and a daily spike of 1,594 cases on Tuesday, the health department said.

LucknowUttar Pradesh reported 28 more deaths due to the coronavirus and a daily spike of 1,594 cases on Tuesday, the health department said.

With this, the death toll rose to 983 and the caseload increased to 39,724.

With this, the death toll rose to 983 and the caseload increased to 39,724.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"In the past 24 hours, 1,594 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths were reported," according to the health department.

The maximum 94 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by 91 in Meerut.

The state has 13,760 active cases as 24,981 patients have recovered, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

He said over 11.57 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far. PTI ABN ABH ABH

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated