COVID-19: UP reports 28 more deaths, 1,594 fresh cases

LucknowUttar Pradesh reported 28 more deaths due to the coronavirus and a daily spike of 1,594 cases on Tuesday, the health department said.

With this, the death toll rose to 983 and the caseload increased to 39,724.

With this, the death toll rose to 983 and the caseload increased to 39,724.

"In the past 24 hours, 1,594 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths were reported," according to the health department.

The maximum 94 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by 91 in Meerut.

The state has 13,760 active cases as 24,981 patients have recovered, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

He said over 11.57 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far. PTI ABN ABH ABH

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.