Covid-19 update: 5 states contribute 60% of total coronavirus cases in India

Five states are contributing 60% of total coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra is at the top with 21.6%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8%), Tamil Nadu (11.0%), Karnataka (9.5%) and Uttar Pradesh at 6.3%.

Maharashtra also contributed 26.76% of the active cases in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.30%), Karnataka (11.25%),Uttar Pradesh (6.98%) and Tamil Nadu (5.83%). These 5 States presently contribute 62% of total active cases.

Today, the country displaced Brazil to take second place after the United States in terms of coronavirus infections, with 90,082 new cases. The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.70 per cent. There are 8,82,542 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 20.99 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India is adding more cases each day than any other country this year since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Today's jump was the third straight daily record in India, government data showed. India says its rising infections also reflect higher rates of testing nationwide, adding that high recovery rates show its strategy of testing, tracing and treatment is working and the situation is under control in a country of its size.









