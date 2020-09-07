Covid-19 update: 5 states contribute 60% of total coronavirus cases in India

Today, the country displaced Brazil to take second place after the United States in terms of coronavirus infections, with 90,082 new cases. The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.70 per cent. There are 8,82,542 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 20.99 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.