Active covid cases in India fall below 7 lakh as nearly 74,000 recover in a day

Active cases of COVID-19 in India have remained below 10% of the total caseload for the last four days suggesting that only 1 in 10 cases are active coronavirus patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The number of coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day on Friday as India's caseload went past 77 lakh, while recoveries have crossed 69 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The covid-19 caseload mounted to 7,761, 312 with 54,366 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 11,73,06 with 690 more fatalities.

A total of 69,48,497people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.20%, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.51%.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the seventh consecutive day.

There are 7,15,812 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 9.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

The daily positivity rate has also been maintained at less than 5% over the past three days. There are 69,55,09 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.29% of the total caseload, the data stated.

"India's trend of steadily decreasing active cases of coronavirus infections continues and they have sustained below 10 per cent of the total caseload for the last four days suggesting only 1 in 10 cases are active COVID-19 patients across the country," the ministry said.

The total recovered cases crosses 69 lakhs and exceed active cases by 6,252,988. A total of 73,979 patients have recovered and discharged in a span of 24 hours whereas 54,366 new infections were reported during the period. The national recovery rate has progressed to 89.20%, the ministry said.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, "Total 10,01,13,085 samples tested for covid-19 up to 22nd October. Of these, 14,42,722 samples were tested yesterday".

