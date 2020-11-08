Covid-19 update: Delhi records highest single-day spike of 7,745 new cases

Delhi on Sunday recorded another highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases after 7,745 more patients tested positive in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national capital's tally has crossed 4.3 lakh to 4,38,529, according to the daily health bulletin data.

Of the total cases, 3,89,683 are recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,989 deaths, including today's 77 fatalities.

Active cases stand at 41,857. The positivity rate currently stands at 15.26%, according to the data.

With 50,754 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total tests conducted so far stands at 50,99,774.

There are currently 3,878 containment zones in the national capital.

Amid the sudden drastic spike in new virus cases, which the city has been witnessing for over a week now, health minister Satyender Jain said that Delhi has hit the peak of third wave of the novel coronavirus. Jain further added that cases will come down soon in the national capital.

"The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said, PTI reported.

With agency inputs

