Covid-19 update: For first time, over 90,000 cases reported in India in a day

India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 70,000 mark as 1065 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 70,626.

The country registered a hike of more than 90,000 cases for the first time in a single day as 90,633 new cases COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 41,13,812

The total case tally stands 41,13,812 at including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrate and 70,626 deaths.

The active cases in Maharashtra have reached 2,21,012 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,00,880.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,92,654 samples were tested for the pathogen on September 5, and over 4.88 crore samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of coronavirus in the country touched a record high of more than 70,000 patients being discharged in a single day, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

"The highest ever single-day recoveries of 73,642 were recorded on September 6 and currently, the recovery rate now is 77.23 per cent. This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which stands at a new low of 1.73 per cent," Ministry said in a statement.

According to a graph of the Ministry, there were 68,584 recoveries on September 3, 65,081 on September 1 and 57,469 on August 24.

"There has been a steep exponential rise in COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to over 30 lakh in September. The total number of recoveries have crossed 31 lakh and it stands at 31,07,223," the ministry stated.

"Five States have contributed to 60 per cent of the total recoveries. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum recoveries amounting to almost 21 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12.63 per cent, Andhra Pradesh with 11.91 per cent, Karnataka with 8.82 per cent and Uttar Pradesh with 6.14 per cent," it added.

The Health Ministry further said that India has posted more than 22.6 lakh recoveries than the active cases which stand at 846,395.

"The active cases currently comprise only 21.04 per cent of the total positive cases. More than 75 per cent of the total cases have recovered," it said.

Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the world. India, which has now registered more than 4 million cases, could soon overtake Brazil.

Brazil recorded 30,168 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 682 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said .

Brazil has registered 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 126,203, according to ministry data.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated