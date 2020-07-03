The Union health ministry has revised the home isolation guidelines for coronavirus positive cases. The fresh guidelines for home isolation now include asymptomatic positive patients in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus infection cases . However, patients suffering from immune-compromised status (like HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) are not eligible for home isolation, the revised guidelines stated.





Patients eligible for home isolation

1) The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

2) Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

3) Patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy etc) are not eligible for home isolation.

4) Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, Cerebro-vascular disease etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

5) A care giver should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

6) The care giver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

7) Download Aarogya Setu App on mobile and it should remain active at all times.

8) The patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer, who will facilitate further follow up by the surveillance teams.

9) The patient will fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and shall follow home quarantine guidelines. The treating doctor should satisfy himself before allowing home isolation.

10) In addition to the guidelines on home-quarantine. the required instructions for the care giver and the patient as in shall be also followed.





