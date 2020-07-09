The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India has reached 7,67,296. In the last 24 hours, 24,879 new cases have added to the total tally. Out of the total number of cases, 2,69,789 are still active. The death toll has also increased to 21,129. A total of 487 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The recoveries, however, have also increased to 4,76,378. The total recovery rate of the nation now stands at 62%. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,67,061 tests were conducted on Wednesday.

In terms of states, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the Covid-19 virus. The total number of cases reported in the state has reached 2,23,724. The death tally has gone up to 9,448. Total 91.084 cases are still active.

Cases in Tamil Nadu have increased to 1,22,350. The death toll in the state has reached 1,700. Out of the total, active cases are numbered at 46,483 whereas 74,167 have been reported cured.

In Delhi, the cases have increased to a total of 1,04,864. A total of 2033 new cases were added to the tally from the nation’s capital. The death toll in Delhi is 3,213 and 78,199 have been cured of the disease.

India continues to be the third worst-hit nation in the world that has been impacted by the virus. India crossed Russia in terms of total cases to replace them for the third place last week. The total cases in the United States are nearing 3 million whereas Brazil, the second country with the highest cases, has over 1.6 million total coronavirus victims. The total cases across the globe now stand at over 1.16 crore.

