India's coronavirus tally crosses 50 lakh after daily spike of 90,123 new cases

India on Wednesday reported 90,123 new covid-19 cases. With this India, became the second country in the world to cross the five million mark after USA.

With the single-day spike of 90,123 new covid-19 positive cases, India has reported total 50,20,360 cases, said the Union Health Ministry in a bulletin.

With this latest spike, the count of covid-19 cases stands at 50,20,360 of which, there are a total of 9,95,933 active cases while 39,42,361 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 82,066 after 1,290 deaths due to covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and it went past 40 lakh on 5 September.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in fatalities after the US and Brazil.

Five states - Maharashtra , Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu - account for 60 % of the total active cases in the country.

Maharashtra's covid-19 tally rose to 10,97,856 on Tuesday with addition of 20,482 new cases, state health department said.

With 515 deaths, the total toll in the state went up to 30,409, it said.

Of the total 515 fatalities, 302 had occurred in the last 48 hours. 116 deaths had taken place in the last one week, while 97 deaths had occurred before it, a health official said.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 7,576 new cases of COVID-19 and 97 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 4,75,265 and the death toll to 7,481, the health department said.

Showing a possible declining trend, Andhra Pradesh reported 8,846 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, which took the overall tally to 5,83,925.

After registering more than 10,000 cases a day for more than a fortnight, the state has been adding less than 9,000 cases for the last 3-4 days.

The highest single-day spike of 113 COVID-19 fatalities took the death toll in Uttar Pradesh to 4,604 on Tuesday, while the tally of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 3,24,036 with 6,895 more people testing positive for the viral disease.

Meanwhile, the government said on Tuesday that the number of recoveries in India was amongst the highest in the world and the country learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities to avoid a "huge peak" in terms of deaths.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated