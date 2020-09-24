With the single-day spike of 86,508 new covid-19 positive cases, India has reported total 5,732,519 cases, said the Union Health Ministry in a bulletin.

New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for six consecutive days

With this latest spike, the count of covid-19 cases stands at 5,732,519 of which, there are a total of 9,66,382 active cases while 46,74,988 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 91,149 after 1,129 deaths due to covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection further dropped at 1.59%.

A total of 87,374 covid-19 patients recovered in a single day which is higher than the number of people getting affected from coronavirus for the sixth consecutive day.

"A total of 6,74,36,031 samples tested up to 23 September for covid-19. Of these, 11,56,569 samples were tested yesterday", said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Daily Covid-19 recoveries have exceeded the new cases for the sixth consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said Thursday, as the total recoveries surged to 46,74,988 pushing the national recovery rate to 81.25 per cent.

Seventeen states and UTs have more new recoveries than new cases.

Seventy-five percent of the new recovered cases are being reported from 10 states and UTs - Maharashtra, Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Haryana.

Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,63,799 on Wednesday with addition of 21,029 cases, the state health department said.

With 479 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll reached 33,886, it said.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 6,997 new COVID-19 cases and 38 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 5,40,847 and the toll to 8,266, the health department said.

The aggregate number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 6,46,530 in Andhra Pradesh as 7,228 were added afresh on Wednesday.

With 87 COVID-19 deaths reported from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 5,299, while the total number of people discharged after treatment crossed the 3 lakh-mark in the state.

As many as 5,234 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the infection tally to 3,69,686, officials said.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,325 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 5,57,999 while the death toll mounted to 9,010 with 63 more fatalities.

Kerala's COVID-19 cases saw the highest single day surge with 5,376 new cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 1,47,132while the death toll soared to 592 to with 20 deaths.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,92,548 on Wednesday as 4,237 more people tested positive for the infection, while record 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 736, a health official said.

