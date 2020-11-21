Covid-19 update: India records 46,232 new cases and 564 deaths

India's COVID-19 caseload reached 90,50,598 with 46,232 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 84,78,124 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67%, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,04,365 and the death toll climbed to 1,32,162 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 564 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate1.47 %.There are 43,97,47 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.86% of the total caseload, the data stated.

"Total number of samples tested up to 20 November is 13,06,57,808 including 10,66,022 samples tested yesterday," said Indian Council of Medical Research.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Friday climbed to 17,68,695 with the addition of 5,640 cases, a state health department official said.

The state reported 155 deaths during the day, which pushed the fatality count to 46,511, he said.

Kerala recorded 6,028 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 5,49,541, as the death toll is inching towards the 2000 mark, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

With 6,398 people getting cured of the disease, the total recoveries mounted to 4,81,718 while 67,831 people are undergoing treatment, the minister said in a press release.

Delhi recorded 6,608 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally on Friday to over 5.17 lakh, while 118 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 8,159, authorities said.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 7,923 on Friday after 50 people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's coronavirus tally mounted to 4,49,131 with 3,626 fresh cases reported from different districts of the state, it said.

Uttar Pradesh reported 20 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 7,500, while 2,840 new cases pushed the state's infection count to 5,21,988.

The number of active coronavirus cases now stands at 23,357, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters .

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via