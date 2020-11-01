With 46,963 fresh covid-19 infections, India's caseload rose to 81,84,082 on Sunday, while the number of recoveries crossed the 74-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 91.34%, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 12,21,11with 470 new fatalities.

A total of 74,91,513 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.34%. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49%

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 57,04, 58 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 7.16% of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Kerala reported 7,983 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the COVID-19 caseload to 4,20,166, while as many as 91,190 people are presently undergoing treatment, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

Maharashtra reported 5,548 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the state's tally of cases to 16,78,406, while the death toll reached 43,911 with 74 fresh fatalities, a health department official said.

The national capital recorded 5,062 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to over 3.86 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 11.5 per cent amid festivities and rising pollution in the city.

These fresh cases came out of the 44,330 tests conducted the previous day which also coincided with a festival.

West Bengal on Saturday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,049 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,29,937, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll mounted to 6,841 after 57 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said that 3,993 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from different parts of the state, pushing the tally to 3,73,664, the bulletin said.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 3,014 infections and 28 deaths, taking the COVID-19 tally and cumulative fatalities in the state to 8,23,412 and 11,168 respectively, the health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 7,025 on Saturday with 21 more fatalities, while 1,822 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.81 lakh, an official said.









