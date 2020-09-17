Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: India records more than 82,000 recoveries for two days in a row
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man for a Covid-19 coronavirus test.

Covid-19 update: India records more than 82,000 recoveries for two days in a row

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Staff Writer

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh today, according to the Union Health Ministry data

India has been registering very high recoveries for two consecutive days. More than 82,000 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged in the past two days. 82,961 active cases were found free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the govt data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh today, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India has been registering very high recoveries for two consecutive days. More than 82,000 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged in the past two days. 82,961 active cases were found free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the govt data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh today, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The national recovery rate continues to follow its rising curve. It stands at 78.64% today.

The national recovery rate continues to follow its rising curve. It stands at 78.64% today.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The recovered cases have exceeded active cases today by more than 30 lakh.

A record single-day increase of 97,894 infections pushed India's COVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh.

Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22%) while the States of Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6580), Uttar Pradesh (6476) and Tamil Nadu (5768) contributed 35.87% of the new recoveries. These states together account for 57.1% of total new recoveries.

The total number of active cases in the country has crossed 10 lakhs (10,09,976) as on date. Close to half of the active Cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated