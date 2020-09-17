Covid-19 update: India records more than 82,000 recoveries for two days in a row

India has been registering very high recoveries for two consecutive days. More than 82,000 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged in the past two days. 82,961 active cases were found free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the govt data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh today, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The national recovery rate continues to follow its rising curve. It stands at 78.64% today.

The national recovery rate continues to follow its rising curve. It stands at 78.64% today.

The recovered cases have exceeded active cases today by more than 30 lakh.

A record single-day increase of 97,894 infections pushed India's COVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh.

Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22%) while the States of Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6580), Uttar Pradesh (6476) and Tamil Nadu (5768) contributed 35.87% of the new recoveries. These states together account for 57.1% of total new recoveries.

The total number of active cases in the country has crossed 10 lakhs (10,09,976) as on date. Close to half of the active Cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.