India registers 88,600 new cases; single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases

With the single-day spike of 88,600 fresh covid-19 positive cases, India has reported total 5,992,533 cases, said the Union Health Ministry in a bulletin.

With this latest spike, the count of covid-19 cases stands at 5,992,533 of which, there are a total of 9,56,402 active cases while 49,41,628 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 94,503 after 1,124 deaths due to covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 92,043 covid-19 patients also recovered during the last 24 hours.

The covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection further dropped to 1.58%.

"7,12,57,836 samples tested up to 26th September for COVID-19. Of these, 9,87,861 samples were tested yesterday", said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

The 10 states and Union Territories from where 75 per cent of the new cases have been reported are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,21,176 on Saturday with a single-day addition of 20,419 cases, the state health department said.

With 430 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state went up to 35,191, it said.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,811 new COVID-19 cases and 86 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,66,023 and the death toll to 8,503, the Health department said.

Andhra Pradesh conducted a staggering 75,990 sample tests in 24 hours that returned 7,293 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the states aggregate to 6,68,751.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 5,647 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,75,017, while the death toll mounted to 9,233 with 85 fatalities.

Kerala's daily COVID-19 graph continues to surge with 7,006 new cases being reported on Saturday, taking the infection count to 1,66,939 and over 50,000 people are presently under treatment, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

As many as 4,412 fresh COVID-19 cases took Uttar Pradesh's infection tally to 3,82,835 on Saturday, while 69 more deaths pushed the toll to 5,517, according to a health official.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal on Saturday went up to 4,721 with 56 more people succumbing to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The tally increased to 2,44,240 after 3,181 people tested positive for the infection.

