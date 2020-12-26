Covid-19 update: India reports less than 30,000 cases for 13 days in row

India's Covid-19 graph seems to be stabilising with less than 30,000 infections reported continuously for the last 13 days.

The country saw 22,273 new cases in the last 24 hours. As much as 79.16% of the new cases were reported from 10 states and UTs. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,397, followed by Maharashtra with 3,431 new cases. West Bengal recorded 1,541 new cases.

India's cumulative recoveries are also highest in the world, according to the government bulletin, as 97.5 lakh have been declared cured of the disease since the outbreak of the virus.

With 22,274 discharged patients on Saturday, the recovery rate has improved to 95.78%. The states and UTs also seem to be following the trend as all of them have achieved greater than 90% recoveries. As much as 73.56% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,506 discharged patients. As many as 1,954 people recovered in West Bengal, followed by 1,427 in Maharashtra.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 29 days.

India’s present active caseload of 2,81,667 is only 2.77% of the total positive cases.

On the death toll front, the country saw 251 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number to 1,47,343. Ten states and UTs accounted for 85.26% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (71). West Bengal and Delhi followed with 31 and 30 deaths, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the exponential rise in recoveries in tandem with lower daily new cases has resulted in a consistent decline in the active cases and low mortality.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said 8,53,527 samples have been tested for coronavirus on Friday. The total number of samples tested so far in India are 16,71,59,289.

The country's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, and 50 lakh on 16 September.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via