Covid-19 update: India reports lowest daily coronavirus deaths since August 3

India reported its smallest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths since August 3 of 776, Union Health Ministry data showed today. With this, India death toll now stands at 96,318.

More than 1 million people have died of coronavirus around the world as of today, according to a Reuters tally. Though India's death toll is a relatively low 1.6% of total cases, the country, along with the United States and Brazil, account for nearly 45% of global COVID-19 fatalities.

India has also registered a drop in the number of new coronavirus disease cases today. The nationwide tally has crossed 61-lakh mark.

The health ministry also informed that over 82 per cent of the total patients have been recovered and discharged. “India has witnessed close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries in the past month. More than 82 per cent of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active cases (lower than 10 lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases," the ministry said in a tweet.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched a web portal for information and updates on the various Covid-19 vaccine being produced in the country,

















