Covid-19 update: India reports more than 90,000 cases for fourth consecutive day

India on Sunday reported more than 90, 000 covid-19 cases on Sunday. This is the fourth consecutive day when India reported more than 90,000 cases of covid-19 on a daily basis.

With the single-day spike of 94,372 new covid-19 positive cases, India has reported total 47,54,357 cases, said the Union Health Ministry in a bulletin.

With this latest spike, the count of covid-19 cases stands at 47,54,357 of which, there are a total of 9,73,175 active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 78,586 after 1,114 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's covid-19 recovered patients have seen a "steep exponential rise" from 50,000 patients in May to over 36 lakh patients in September which is "nearly" 3.8 times the active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

"India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases)," Union Health Ministry tweeted.

Continuing the trend of reporting highest number of COVID-19 infections, Maharashtra on Saturday added 22,084 new cases, taking the total caseload to 10,37,765, state health department said.

With 391 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 29,000 mark and reached 29,115, it said.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 9,140 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of infections to 4,49,551 while the death toll touched 7,161 with 94 fatalities, the Health department said.

The total infections comprised 3,44,556 discharges including 9,557 on Saturday whereas there were 97,815 active cases in the state including 795 in the ICU, the department said in a statement.

The COVID-19 caseload crossed the three-lakh mark in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with 6,846 more people contracting the viral infection, while the death toll due to the disease reached 4,349 with 68 fresh casualties.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 5,495 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the tally close to the five lakh mark with 4,97,066 positive cases being reported till date, the Health department said.

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the city's tally to over 2.14 lakh, authorities said.

This is the fourth successive day when over 4,000 fresh cases have been recorded in Delhi.

The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 2,14,069, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The city recorded 28 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 4,715, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients increased to 89.99 per cent in Bihar on Saturday, while 1421 fresh cases took the tally of coronavirus cases to over 1.56 lakh in the state, health department bulletin said.

The death toll due to the deadly virus jumped to 808 with 11 new casualties in the past 24 hours, it said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,887 on Saturday after 59 more patients succumbed to the virus, even as 3,161 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,99,493, the health department said in a bulletin.

Kerala reported 2,885 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,05,139 as 75,848 people have recovered so far from the infection, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The state had crossed the grim milestone of one lakh cases on Friday after 2,988 people tested positive.

