India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80% national recovery rate.

On a continuous stretch of high recoveries, India has also reported more than 90,000 recoveries for the third day in succession.

"India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total recoveries. More than 43 lakhs have recovered. India's recoveries constitute 19% of total global recoveries," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet quoting the statistics given by Worldometers.

As per the data of Worldometers, after India, the USA constitutes 18.70 per cent of total COVID-19 recoveries and Brazil's share of total recoveries stood at 16.90 per cent.

Worldometers, run by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers, gives live world statistics on population and disease count, among others.

According to the data from Union Health Ministry, 93,356 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. 79% of the new recovered cases are from 10 states/UTs.

The states which have high recovery rate includes Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh,Delhi ,Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The total recovered cases are close 44 lakh (43,96,399) today. India tops the global figure of total recoveries. It accounts for more than 19% of the world total.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 54,87,580, while the death toll climbed to 87,882 with the infection claiming 1,130 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) due to coronavirus has further declined to 1.6 per cent. There are 10,03,299 active cases in the country as of now, which comprises 18.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 6,43,92,594 samples have been tested up to September 20, with 7,31,534 samples being tested on Monday.

