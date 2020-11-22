Covid-19 update: India's active cases nears 10 lakh with 45,209 new infections

India's COVID-19 caseload nears to 10 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 85.21lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,95,806 with 45,209 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 13,32,27 with 501 new fatalities.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the twelfth day consecutive day. There are 44,09,62active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 4.86 per cent of the total caseload, as per the data.

"A total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for covid-19, up to 21 November. Of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday," said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Delhi recorded 5,879 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and a positivity rate of 12.90 per cent, while 111 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,270, authorities said.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,760 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,74,455, a health department official said.

With 62 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll reached 46,573, he said.

Kerala recorded 5,772 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total caseload to over 5.55 lakh, as the toll crossed the 2000 mark with 25 more fatalities, In the last 24 hours, 60,210 samples were tested, as the test positivity rate touched 9.59 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 7,976 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 3,639 new cases of infection took the tally to 4,52,270.

Haryana on Saturday reported another big spike of 2,666 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 2,15,021 while 25 more fatalities took the COVID-19 death toll to 2,163.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 939 were reported from the hardest-hit Gurgaon district, the second highest single-day spike so far, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

With 24 fresh COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, the toll due to the disease rose to 7,524 in the state, while the total cases surged to 5,24,223 with 2,326 new infections, officials said on Saturday

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via