Covid-19: Maharashtra's death toll nears 2,000, case count inches towards 60,000

After recording more than 2,000 daily novel coronavirus cases in the state for more than a week now, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count is nearing 60,000 cases. On Thursday with 2,598 more cases in the last 24 hours, the state's total coronavirus cases increased to 59,546, said state health department.

After recording more than 2,000 daily novel coronavirus cases in the state for more than a week now, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count is nearing 60,000 cases. On Thursday with 2,598 more cases in the last 24 hours, the state's total coronavirus cases increased to 59,546, said state health department.

The death toll also saw a double-digit growth in a day and now stands at 1,982 after 85 more fatalities were reported since Wednesday, it said.

The death toll also saw a double-digit growth in a day and now stands at 1,982 after 85 more fatalities were reported since Wednesday, it said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Apart from that, 698 Covid-19 patients were discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease, taking the total number of recovered patients to 18,616.

Of these cases, 36 more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,675. Death toll in that aread stands at 6, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India has surged past 1.5 lakh today after 6,500 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coroanvirus cases now stands at 158,333, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll in the country also increased to 4,531 after 194 ore fatalities were reported in the country since Tuesday.

Topics MaharashtraCoronavirus