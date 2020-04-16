Amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, a leading private hospital network decided to test all the patients for COVID-19 infection , reported news agency PTI. Along with the patients, all the healthcare workers will also be examined. This initiative is a part of a precautionary measure to fight against the deadly virus, said the authorities.

Well-known private hospitals like Max Healthcare, BLK Hospital and Nanavati Hospitals will start testing their healthcare workers soon. There are at least 18,000 medical professionals in Max Healthcare, 3,000 each in BLK Hospital and Nanavati Hospitals.

The move is to ensure the safety of all patients and employees working in the hospitals in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Patients, who are admitted in the hospitals, will be tested first, said Abhay Soi, chairman, Max Healthcare.

The examination for COVID-19 infection will be free of cost, according to a PTI report. Authorities decided to test all the patients and employees after a doctor, a nurse and a non-medical worker diagnosed positive with COVID-19 infection in Delhi's Saket.

The testing will start with patients. The next on the line are front line health workers dealing with COVID-19 cases. And then, doctors, nurses and all the other non-medical employees will go through the test.

For the patients, Max Healthcare is planning to use individual RT-PCR testing method. Pool testing will be conducted on employees.

Max Healthcare, BLK Hospital and Nanavati Hospital are part of the Radiant Life Care Private Limited. With 13 hospitals in North India, Max Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in Delhi. Out of 12 hospitals, 10 are located in and around Delhi and the others in Mohali, Bathinda and Dehradun.

