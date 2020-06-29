New Delhi: A record single-day spike in coronavirus cases was reported in several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal on Sunday. Tightening their containment strategy, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining other states and union territories, including Delhi, Goa and Odisha.

With the country witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections, several states have announced various measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Madhya Pradesh 'Kill Corona' campaign

The Madhya Pradesh government said it will launch a 'Kill Corona' campaign from July 1 to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, where 13,186 cases have been reported so far. Under the campaign, door-to-door survey will be conducted and tests would also be done on citizens for other diseases as well, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a virtual review meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic Chouhan said during the 15-day campaign, 2.5 lakh tests will be carried out and 15,000 to 20,000 samples would be collected daily, according to a press release.

UP announces door-to-door survey

Stepping up surveillance, Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state will also launch a large-scale campaign from Meerut division in July, where house-to-house survey will be undertaken similar to the pulse polio immunisation.

"It will be carried out in containment and non-containment zones," he said.

The state has reported 22,147 cases so far.

Maharashtra 'Chase the Virus' initiative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that the restrictions will continue even after June 30 as the crisis is not yet over.

"Even if I am not using the term lockdown, do not misunderstand and lower your guard. In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline," he said.

"We can't leave this war halfway in this final phase. I am sure that you will continue to cooperate with the government to ensure that lockdown is not reimposed," he said in a televised address.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of infections, reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626, a health official said.

Chief Minister Thackeray also said the 'Chase the Virus' initiative that received good results in worst-hit Mumbai will now be expanded to other parts of the state.

As part of the campaign, 15 close contacts of a COVID-19 patient will be compulsorily kept in institutional quarantine. It was launched on May 27.

Mammoth house-to-house survey in Delhi

In Delhi, where authorities are implementing a revised strategy after a major surge in cases, the number of COVID-19 containment zones has risen from 218 to 417 after a re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth house-to-house survey to check the spread of COVID-19. The national capital recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623. The process of screening every household has to be completed by July 6.

Lockdown begins in Guwahati

A complete lockdown began in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, from 7 pm on Sunday till 6 pm on July 12 came into force with even shops of grocery, meat and all other items downing the shutters. Only pharmacies have been allowed to function. Assam has reported 7,165 cases so far.

Seroprevalence survey by ICMR

A seroprevalence survey conducted via random and rapid tests -- the IgM and the IGg -- indicate the rate of transmission in a community and whether it has started developing herd immunity to a virus.

According to senior doctors, the survey indicated that the transmission is high in the metropolis, which is far from developing herd immunity or antibodies to combat COVID-19.

-With agency inputs

