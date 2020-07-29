With 48,513 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 15 lakh mark today, while the recoveries jumped to 9,88,029. The country's death toll rose to 34,193 with 768 fatalities being recorded in a day. The fatality from covid currently stands at 2.25% in India as compared to global average of about 4%.

Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 15,31,669 including 5,09,447 active cases, 9,88,029 cured/discharged/migrated and 34,193 deaths, the health ministry said.

The recoveries on Tuesday is one of the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 35,339 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stand at 64.24%. The gap between active patients and recovered patients has crossed 4 lakh and currently stands at 4,78,636.

More than four lakh Covid 19 tests were conducted in a single day on Tuesday. On 28th July, India tested a total of 4,08,855 samples. With 4,08,855 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing stands at 1,77,43,740.

US President Donald Trump said the United States may provide a vaccine for the novel coronavirus to other countries when it is ready.

"When we have that vaccine it will be discharged and taken care of," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "It will be a very rapid process all over the country and perhaps we'll be supplying a lot of the vaccine to other parts of the world like we do with ventilators and other things that we all of a sudden have become very good at making."

A sero-prevalence study conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on 6,936 people from three municipal wards, found that 57% of participants in slums had been exposed to and developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus.

