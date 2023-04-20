Covid-19 update: These eight states report rapid increase in daily new covid cases2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:37 AM IST
- A detailed analysis of active cases within these eight states was presented. It was highlighted that approximately 92 per cent of the cases are under home isolation
In a high-level meeting that was chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister on Wednesday to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, the states of Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan found a mention as these states are witnessing a rapid rise in Covid -19 cases.
