In a high-level meeting that was chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister on Wednesday to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, the states of Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan found a mention as these states are witnessing a rapid rise in Covid -19 cases .

The sudden increase in positivity was also highlighted along with the status of tests being conducted in the country. A detailed analysis of active cases within these eight states was presented. It was highlighted that approximately 92 per cent of the cases are under home isolation.

Delhi logged six deaths along with 1,757 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department .The national capital recorded 1,537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent. On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25 per cent, the highest in more than 15 months. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,100 new coronavirus infections and four fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin. The state has 6,102 active cases now.

The PMO informed in a statement that the focus of the meeting was on the status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign in the country and the key necessary steps as a response to the recent surge in Covid cases.

"Dr PK Mishra stressed that the time tested 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence COVID Appropriate Behaviour must continue to be implemented and equally crucial to promote awareness within the community regarding COVID appropriate behaviour and caution citizens against complacency," the PMO statement read.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

The presentation also provided an overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and noted the proportion of circulating variants in India. The status of vaccination was discussed, followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country, the PMO stated.

*With agency inputs