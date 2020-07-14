Covid-19 update: These states have fatality rate lower than national average

As many as 30 states, union territories have Covid-19 fatality rate lower than the national average of 2.64%, shows the health ministry compilation. The 30 states and UTs that have a fatality rate lower than the national average include Ladakh (0.09 per cent), Tripura (0.1 per cent), Assam (0.22 per cent), Kerala (0.39 per cent), Chhattisgarh (0.47 per cent), Odisha (0.49 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (0.56 per cent), Goa (0.57 per cent) and Meghalaya (0.65 per cent).

Jharkhand (0.8 per cent), Bihar (0.86 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (0.91 per cent), Telangana (1.03 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (1.12 per cent), Puducherry (1.27 per cent), Uttarakhand (1.33 per cent), Tamil Nadu (1.42 per cent), Haryana (1.42 per cent), Chandigarh (1.43 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (1.7 per cent), Karnataka (1.76 per cent), Rajasthan (2.09 per cent), Punjab (2.54 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (2.56 per cent), also have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

Jharkhand (0.8 per cent), Bihar (0.86 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (0.91 per cent), Telangana (1.03 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (1.12 per cent), Puducherry (1.27 per cent), Uttarakhand (1.33 per cent), Tamil Nadu (1.42 per cent), Haryana (1.42 per cent), Chandigarh (1.43 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (1.7 per cent), Karnataka (1.76 per cent), Rajasthan (2.09 per cent), Punjab (2.54 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (2.56 per cent), also have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

The fatality rate is zero per cent in Manipur, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sikkim.

In another piece of good news, nineteen states and union territories have a Covid-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 63.02%.

Today, India's COVID-19 tally breached the 9 lakh mark as 28,498 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state from the infection with a total of 2,60,924 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,42,798 cases. Delhi has reported a total of 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths due to COVID-19.

