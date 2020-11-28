Covid-19 update: Total caseload in India climbs to 9,351,109

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 9,351,109 with 41,452 new cases in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68% on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 9,351,109 and the death toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 485 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate is 1.46 %. The total number of discharged cases at 87,59,969 with 41,452 new discharges in last 24 hours.

There are 45,49,40 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.87% of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally on Friday reached 18,08,550 as 6,185 fresh infections were recorded, said a health official here.

The state also reported 85 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,898, he said.

Delhi recorded 5,482 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, while 98 more fatalities linked to the disease pushed the city's death toll to 8,909 on Friday, authorities said.

Kerala's COVID-19 tally touched 5,87,707 on Friday with the addition of 3,966 fresh cases while the toll rose to 2,171 with 23 deaths.

A total of 4,544 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of those cured in the state to5,21,522, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 8,270 after 46 more patients succumbed to the virus on Friday, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The coronavirus tally went up to 4,73,987 with 3,489 fresh cases, it said.





