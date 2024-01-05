comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Covid-19 updates LIVE: Two cases of sub-variant JN.1 detected in Odisha

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Livemint

Covid-19 cases in India: The total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,15,896
  • WHO reported 7,344 cases of Covid-19 JN.1 subvariant from 41 countries

    • Covid-19 in India LIVE: A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid test at the District Hospital in NoidaPremium
    Covid-19 in India LIVE: A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid test at the District Hospital in Noida

    India on Thursday reported 760 new Covid-19 cases as per the health ministry's data. The total active caseload of the viral disease was logged at 4,423, a decrease of 17 since Wednesday morning. With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,15,896.

    Yesterday, two patients in Kerala and Karnataka lost their lives due to Covid. Since 2020, as many as 5,33,373 people have died due to coronavirus infection as per government data.

    Here are LIVE updates on Covid-19

    05 Jan 2024, 08:54:00 AM IST

    Covid-19 LIVE updates: Two cases of Sub-Variant JN.1 detected in Odisha

    Two cases of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in Odisha's Sundargarh and Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

    05 Jan 2024, 08:36:18 AM IST

    Covid-19 updates LIVE: 145 cases of JN.1 subvariant reported in India in 2023

    As per media reports, India recorded 145 cases of JN.1 subvariant till December 28.

    05 Jan 2024, 08:20:19 AM IST

    Covid-19 updates LIVE: WHO reports over 7,000 case sof new variant

    JN.1 is a Variant of Interest (VOI) which is under intense scientific scrutiny. As of December 16, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported 7,344 cases of Covid-19 JN.1 subvariant from 41 countries.

    05 Jan 2024, 08:17:52 AM IST

    Covid-19 cases in India LIVE: 760 cases, 2 deaths reported in 24 hours

    A single-day rise of 760 new cases of Covid were recorded in the country as two more deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours--one each in Kerala and Karnataka, according to data provided by the Union Health Ministry. Friday's data is yet to be released.

