Covid-19 upsets Jagan Reddy's capital decentralisation plan

“As of now, the issue of shifting has not even come up for discussion due to the pandemic, but if at all it has to be done, state government employees have to also agree," added the official. So far, the AP government has not said anything about the issue of decentralisation, busy as it is in tackling the covid-19 outbreak. On Sunday, another 66 people tested positive for the virus, taking the state’s total number of cases to 2,627.