Uttar Pradesh government today announced that it will be imposed a stricter lockdown in the state from tomorrow 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

The 55-hour lockdown announcement comes in the backdrop of rising novel coronavirus cases in the state for a few weeks.

UP govt to impose lockdown-like curbs to check coronavirus spread from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, said Chief Secretary of state R K Tiwari.

All government offices and markets to remain closed during this period, until further orders.

Trains will continue to operate, said state government in a statement. Similarly, domestic and international flights will also be remain operational during this period.

Only essential services and hospitals will remain open in the state during the lockdown while people who are associated with these services such as healthcare, Corona Warriors and door step delivery people and others will be allowed to move during this period.

There will also be no restriction on inter-state movement of trucks during lockdown.

Police patrolling will be active in every district of the state in order to check if lockdown norms are being followed during this period, the order stated.

Here are the full guidelines for the upcoming lockdown issued by the state government today:

All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains will continue to operate: UP Government #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/7rUHYXnT8a — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2020

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh reported 1,248 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health).

Addressing a daily briefing over coronavirus situation in the state, Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 1,248 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 10,373 active cases, 21,127 discharged so far and 862 patients have succumbed to the infection."

Prasad further said that 7 new RT-PCR laboratories will start operating in next 2-3 days.

"We are going to open seven new RT-PCR laboratories in the next 2-3 days at Aligarh, Varanasi, Gonda, Moradabad, Bareilly, Mirzapur and Lucknow," he said.

Earlier, Yogi government-led state announced a 3-day special cleanliness campaign to contain the spread coronavirus infection and other communicable diseases in the state.

The UP chief minister after chairing a meeting of senior officials in Lucknow said, "the three-day special cleanliness campaign will be organised on July 10, 11 and 12 in villages and urban areas. The campaign will be organised in coordination with the departments of urban development, rural development, panchayati raj and other institutions."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via