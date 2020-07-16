Uttar Pradesh on Thursday witnessed the highest single-day spike in both new Covid-19 cases and virus-related deaths, taking the state's tally over 43,000.

With 2,061 more patients confirming positive of the virus in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 infections reached 43,444, according to the state health bulletin.

Along with that, the state also reported record high in deaths with 34 more virus-fatalities getting registered since Wednesday, taking the death toll to 1,046, it added.

In the fresh report, a maximum of 308 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state capital and the highest nine deaths were reported from Kanpur.

Three deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Prayagraj, and two each from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Ballia, a health department report said.

One death each was reported from Agra, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Amroha, Etawah, Fatehpur and Mirzapur, the report said.

In the state, maximum 102 deaths so far have been reported from Kanpur, followed by Agra and Meerut, where 96 and 93 deaths were reported, respectively.

"A total of 26,675 patients have been treated and discharged, while there are 15,723 active cases in the state," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

He said a record 48,086 coronavirus samples were tested on Wednesday and soon, the number would be increased to 50,000.

Officials said Uttar Pradesh has conducted the highest number of tests for Covid-19 so far, after Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Prasad said Uttar Pradesh has a lower number of COVID-positive cases per million population than other states.

Amid the rising cases, Yogi Adityanath-led government Monday issued detailed directives for the total lockdown to be observed in the state on weekends in order to contain the virus spread. All urban and rural haats, markets, galla mandis and business establishments would remain closed during the weekend, while these markets will function from 9 am to 9 pm.

However, essential services and banks will remain operational.

With inputs from PTI

