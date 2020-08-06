Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported highest single-day spikes in the number of novel coronavirus cases as well as deaths.

With 4,586 new cases, highest ever, the state's tally has now reached 1,08,974, an official said.

Along with that, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh increased to 1,918 after record 61 virus-related fatalities were reported since Wednesday, the official added.

The number of active cases in the state has gone up to 43,654 and 63,402 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment, he said.

Over 27 lakh tests have been performed in the state so far, he said, adding that the network of 61,350 Covid-19 help desks has helped identify over three lakh people who have symptoms and their samples have been sent for testing.

Amid the rising cases, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed health officials to arrange 50,000 additional beds in hospitals amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

"An additional 50,000 beds should be arranged in Level-2 and Level-3 hospitals where serious coronavirus patients are admitted. For these beds, health workers and other necessary arrangements should also be made," the UP chief minister said while asking Director Generals of Health and Medical Education to initiate action within a time frame.

