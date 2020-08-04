COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh to add 50,000 additional beds in hospitals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed health officials to arrange 50,000 additional beds in hospitals amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

"An additional 50,000 beds should be arranged in Level-2 and Level-3 hospitals where serious coronavirus patients are admitted. For these beds, health workers and other necessary arrangements should also be made," the UP chief minister said while asking Director Generals of Health and Medical Education to initiate action within a time frame.

The chief minister said the district magistrates would be held responsible for the smooth functioning of Integrated Command and Control Centres in every district.

Adityanath said those who are on home isolation should be called twice from these centres to know about their health, and there should be alertness to break the chain of coronavirus.

The state’s infection tally stands at 97,362 and the death toll at 1,778, the Uttar Pradesh Health Department said in a statement.





