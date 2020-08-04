Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh to add 50,000 additional beds in hospitals
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh to add 50,000 additional beds in hospitals

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST Edited By Deepak Upadhyay

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed health officials to arrange 50,000 additional beds in hospitals amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed health officials to arrange 50,000 additional beds in hospitals amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed health officials to arrange 50,000 additional beds in hospitals amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

"An additional 50,000 beds should be arranged in Level-2 and Level-3 hospitals where serious coronavirus patients are admitted. For these beds, health workers and other necessary arrangements should also be made," the UP chief minister said while asking Director Generals of Health and Medical Education to initiate action within a time frame.

"An additional 50,000 beds should be arranged in Level-2 and Level-3 hospitals where serious coronavirus patients are admitted. For these beds, health workers and other necessary arrangements should also be made," the UP chief minister said while asking Director Generals of Health and Medical Education to initiate action within a time frame.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The chief minister said the district magistrates would be held responsible for the smooth functioning of Integrated Command and Control Centres in every district.

Adityanath said those who are on home isolation should be called twice from these centres to know about their health, and there should be alertness to break the chain of coronavirus.

The state’s infection tally stands at 97,362 and the death toll at 1,778, the Uttar Pradesh Health Department said in a statement.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated