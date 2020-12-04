Covid-19 vaccination: Delhi govt asks healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data

The Delhi government has started the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for coronavirus vaccination.

Many registered nursing homes and hospitals have already submitted their HR data, along with many smaller unregistered clinics.

Now, if you want to upload the data, a link has been provided on the website of the Delhi State Health Mission, reports news agency PTI.

Hundreds of healthcare workers (HCWs) at government and private facilities in Delhi had contracted the deadly virus, and many more are still getting affected by it.

Delhi govt enrolls healthcare workers

The Delhi government has invited all those remaining healthcare facilities to submit the names of healthcare workers in their institutions, nursing homes, clinics and OPDs, it said.

The Delhi government has invited all those remaining healthcare facilities to submit the names of healthcare workers in their institutions, nursing homes, clinics and OPDs, it said.

Healthcare workers include medical and paramedical staff, supporting, security and administrative staff of all allopathic, dental, AYUSH, physiotherapy clinics, diagnostic laboratories, radiology centres and other healthcare settings, the notice said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country will begin the Covid-19 vaccination programme after experts give nod at an all-party meeting on Friday.

According to Union Health Ministry officials, the anti-coronavirus vaccine, once available, would be distributed under a special COVID-19 inoculation programme, using processes, technology and network of the existing Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

The government has initiated preparations for introduction of COVID-19 vaccine upon its availability and as part of it, one of the activities is creating a database of healthcare workers who will be prioritised for coronavirus vaccine.

Also, the Centre in a letter to states and union territories has said MBBS and BDS doctors as well as interns, staff nurses, auxiliary nurse midwives and pharmacists would be considered as potential vaccinators, for carrying out the drive, provided that they are actively involved in day-to-day provision of clinical care and have experience in administering injections.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 3,734 new coronavirus cases with over 70,000 tests being conducted for the second consecutive day, even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.96%, authorities said.

The Thursday health bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,82,058, while the recovery rate stood at over 93%.

