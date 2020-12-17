Covid-19 vaccination drive: Delhi begins training of 3,500 healthcare workers

With India eyeing the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines, the mammoth task of training health care workers for the Covid vaccination drive has begun in Delhi.

As many as 3,500 health workers have been identified and are being trained in the national capital to carry out the vaccination process.

Also Read | Finally, good news on white-collar jobs

According to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, 1.8 lakh to 2.25 lakh health care workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive, for which 609 cold chain points have been identified in all the top hospitals and Mohalla clinics across the city.

Dr Suneela Garg of Maulana Azad Medical College, appointed as the public health expert under the Covid-19 vaccination programme and also an advisor to the ICMR in Delhi, has reportedly said: "The training drive started on Monday. Today is the second day of the training. Initially, 3,500 workers will be trained in Delhi."

The training session is being conducted at a govt-run facility by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the AAP government in Delhi, according to reports.

Garg also said that key people, such as state immunisation officer and immunisation technical support unit of United Nations Development Programme, have already been trained by the government and they have begun the state-level training in the national capital.

The training sessions will be interactive and use methodologies such as PowerPoint presentations, instructive videos, roleplays, exercises and interactive discussions. In the training, they will be apprised about vaccine safety, line-listing of beneficiaries, monitoring, vaccine logistics management and use of digital application Co-WIN.

As per the Centre's latest guidelines, health care workers, including state and district programme managers, medical officers, vaccinator officers, information, education and communication officers, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers, ASHA workers, and Mahila Arogya Samitis will be engaged in the vaccination process through cascaded training.

Currently, three vaccine candidates -- Pfizer, Serum Institute of India-Oxford's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are in the fray for emergency use authorisation in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,547 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with more than 79,000 tests conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 1.96%.

The death toll mounted to 10,147 with 32 new fatalities, while the active case tally dropped to 13,261 from 14,480 the previous day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via