Covid 19 vaccination drive: Hry CM to be in touch with the ground workers

As the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive starts today, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar plans to interact with the beneficiaries and service providers at the Medanta Hospital to ensure smooth operations later in the day.

The office of chief minister took to Twitter on Friday to say, Chief Minister will virtually interact with Covid vaccination beneficiaries/service providers of Medanta Hospital-Medicity Gurugram and immunization locations on the national launch of Covid vaccination at 12 pm on 16 Jan 2021.

Chief Minister Shri @mlkhattar will virtually interact with Covid vaccination beneficiaries/service providers of Medanta Hospital-Medicity Gurugram and immunization locations on the national launch of Covid vaccination at 12pm on 16 Jan 2021. — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) January 15, 2021

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the first phase of the vaccine rollout on Saturday morning via video conferencing, the Co-WIN platform will play a critical role in the inoculation programme by providing realtime information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and tracking of beneficiaries.

The vaccination programme will cover the entire country, with more than 3,000 session sites connected virtually throughout the exercise. According to the government, around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Saturday at each of these session sites. The vaccination drive has been planned in a phased manner, identifying priority groups. Health workers, both in government and the private sector, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers will receive the vaccine during this phase.

Digvijay Singh Chautala writes to CM demanding free jabs for student

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) president Digvijay Singh Chautala wrote a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today, demanding free vaccines for students of the state.

In the letter, he requested for the provision of early and free vaccination for the students and the opening of educational institutions of the state.

"There is an instant need to open the educational institutions of the state as early as possible. The University Grants Commission has also issued detailed guidelines for the phased reopening of the universities and colleges. In doing so, the concern of the health and well-being of the students should also be made the top priority. I request you to provide free Corona vaccine to students in early phases before opening of educational institutions," the letter read.

Digvijay Singh Chautala claimed that such a step will secure the health and well-being of the students and will also do away with the fear and panic among the students. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via