Covid-19 vaccination: Dry run conducted successfully in four states

A two-day trial run to test the planned operations and the laid-out mechanisms for Covid-19 vaccination drive was successfully conducted in four states, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The drill was conducted on December 28 and 29 Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat.

"All states expressed satisfaction in terms of the operational approach and use of IT platform to ensure transparency and effective monitoring of vaccination processes expected to cover a large number of people across the country," the ministry said.

The two-day end-to-end dry run was undertaken in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, Rajkot and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) in Punjab and Sonitpur and Nalbari districts in Assam.

The exercise was aimed at testing the vaccination process and included planning and preparations, creation of facilities and users on Co-WIN application, session site creation and mapping of sites, Health Care Workers (HCW) data upload, receipt of vaccines and vaccine allocation by the district, session planning, deployment of vaccination team, logistics mobilization at session site.

District Collector with the engagement of district and block task force was made responsible for conducting the dry run. Further, specific teams were formed for various tasks by the district administration.

"Backed with the experience of rolling out Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) and conducting nationwide multiple wide-range injectable vaccination campaigns such as measles-rubella (MR) and Adult Japanese Encephalitis (JE) campaign, required steps are being undertaken to vaccinate priority population groups such as health care workers, frontline workers and people above 50 years for Covid-19," the government said.

Following the mock drill, the government said that detailed insights and feedback obtained from the process will help enrich the operational guidelines and IT platform and will strengthen the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out plan.

India, the second worst-hit country by the novel coronavirus pandemic, has been seeing a steady decline in its daily infections amid a rise in cases across Europe, America and a few African countries.

