Covid 19 vaccination: India records highest number of inoculation on Day 1

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that India holds the record for the highest number of vaccinations on Day one. As per the health ministry, this is much higher than many other countries such as USA, the UK and France.

The health minister also pointed out that till now 2.24 lakh beneficiaries getting inoculated. On Sunday more than 17,000 people were vaccinated on the second day.

On Monday, the health minister tweeted, One More Record! India vaccinates the highest number of persons on DAY1 of the nationwide vaccination drive; ahead of many other countries. He also said, COVID19 vaccination to more than 2.24 L persons till now. 17,072 beneficiaries vaccinated in 6 States on DAY2

On the second day of the massive COVID-19 vaccination program, 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 553 sessions held across the country.

The health ministry also said a total of 447 Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported in two days. Out of these, three required hospitalization. Of these, one has been discharged from Northern Railway Hospital Delhi within 24 hours; one has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi, and the third patient is under observation in AIIMS Rishikesh and is being monitored.

AEFI is any unexpected medical occurrence that follows immunization and may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process. Protocols are in place for reporting, immediate case management at vaccination session site. Most of the AEFIs reported so far are minor like fever, headache, nausea etc.

A meeting was held with all States/UTs today for review of progress, identification of bottle-necks and to plan corrective actions as the vaccination program moves ahead.

To discuss the future course of COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the government officials likely to hold a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical industries and other stakeholders on Monday.

According to a source, the government officials likely to hold a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical industries along with other stakeholders to discuss the subsequent course of vaccination drive in the country.





