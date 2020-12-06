Covid-19 vaccine: 17 volunteers get Sputnik V shot in Pune hospital

A total of 17 volunteers have been administered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a Pune hospital as part of the human clinical trials, doctors said on Sunday.

Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). As per reports, India has purchased 100 million doses of the candidate from Russia.

"Seventeen healthy volunteers were administered Sputnik V vaccine in the last three days as part of human trials," Dr S K Raut, Head of Clinical Research Department of Noble Hospital here, said.

The inoculation process began on Thursday, he added.

"All the volunteers, who were administered the vaccine, will be under observation for the next few days," Dr Raut added.

The selection of the volunteers was done as per the laid-down norms as they need to be healthy, doctors said.

Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will be tested in India on 100 volunteers, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Drug Controller General (DCGI) told Sputnik in October. DCGI has granted permission to pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting tests.

Touted as the world'f first Covid-19 vaccine to have been developed and also the first to be registered in Russia by president Vladimir Putin, the Covid-19 vaccine arrived in India on Tuesday for adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials clinical trials.

The trials have commenced after receiving the necessary clearance from the Kasauli-based Central Drugs Laboratory, they added.

This will be a multicentre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study, the Hyderabad-based drug maker and RDIF said in a joint statement.

The clinical trials are being conducted by JSS Medical Research as the clinical research partner.

Further, Dr Reddy's has partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for advisory support and to use BIRAC's clinical trial centres for the vaccine, it added.

Recently, RDIF had announced the second interim analysis of clinical trial data, which showed 91.4 per cent efficacy for the vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; and efficacy of over 95 per cent 42 days after the first dose.

Currently, 40,000 volunteers are taking part in phase 3 of Sputnik V clinical trials, out of which over 22,000 have been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 with both the first and second doses of the vaccine, it added.

"This is another significant step as we continue to collaborate with multiple entities along with the government bodies to fast-track the process for launching the vaccine in India.

"We are working towards making the vaccine available with a combination of import and indigenous production model," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad said.

In September 2020, Dr Reddy's and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

Earlier on August 11, 2020, the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia. It became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform.

