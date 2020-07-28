The medical researchers and scientists are racing against time to develop a vaccine to against deadly novel coronavirus that has infected more than 1.5 crore people across the globe. At present, there are four vaccine candidates that are in the final stage of trials. One of the most promising of them is the one developed by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca. Officially dubbed as AZD1222, Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine has shown positive results in the initial trial. The vaccine candidate is safe and prompts protective immune response, according to a report in The Lancet.