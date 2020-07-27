Covid-19 vaccine: Adar Poonawalla to keep ‘more than enough' vaccine for Parsis

Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla said 'more than enough' doses of coronavirus vaccine will be reserved for the Parsi community. He was responding to a tweet from entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, in which he had proposed to have a 'special quota' for Parsis.

"Yes Ronnie Screwvala, we will keep more than enough for the community. Our production capacity of just one day will be enough to cover every Parsi on the planet...given the size of our community."

Yes, @RonnieScrewvala, we will keep more than enough for the community. Our production capacity of just one day will be enough to cover every Parsi on the planet...given the size of our community! https://t.co/qkCDrynMeW — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) July 26, 2020

Srewvala in his tweet had said, "On a lighter note, Since Parsi's are to be extinct race (Though average age of Parsi's show otherwise) there is a lobby that as the vaccine does come in there will be a special quotaunder saving from extinction race..& why not if a Parsi is at the forefront of it."

Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19, has sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the potential vaccine, PTI reported.

Oxford University had announced satisfactory progress with the vaccine, making it one of the leading ones among the dozens of vaccine candidates being developed around the world.

SII, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, has been chosen by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it gets ready.

To introduce the vaccine, SII has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute (Oxford University) in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

The firm plans to start the phase 2 and 3 human trials in India in August.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via