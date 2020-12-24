AIIMS Delhi invites volunteers to enrol for Phase-3 trial of Covaxin

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday invited volunteers through for the Phase III clinical trial of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate 'Covaxin'.

"AIIMS, New Delhi is a site for Covaxin Phase III clinical trial. This is a whole-virion inactivated vaccine co-sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech," AIIMS said in an advertisement.

The advertisement also informed that Phase I/II trials (safety and immunogenicity) have already been completed.

The hospital is one of the sites conducting the final phase of the trial of the vaccine, "Covaxin", and it needs around 1,500 volunteers for the purpose.

AIIMS said that the persons who are interested in the trials may contact the hospital administration at the phone number 917428847499 or email at ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com.

The last date of enrolment is December 31, 2020.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on December 19 had said that country's scientists and health experts have worked on the development of an indigenous vaccine and in the upcoming six to seven months India will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people.

The six vaccine candidates which are in various stages of the clinical trial are - Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Sputnik V, NVX-CoV2373 and recombinant protein antigen-based vaccine, according to the Health Ministry.

In addition to the above six which are in various trial stages, the following three are in pre-clinical trial stages - HGCO 19, inactivated rabies vector platform and Vesiculo Vax platform.

Dearth of volunteers

AIIMS had informed earlier this month was unable to find the required number of volunteers for the phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

"We wanted 1,500-2,000 participants but so far, we have been able to recruit only around 200 participants. People are unwilling to participate in the exercise thinking why take part in a trial when a vaccine would be available soon for everyone," Dr Sanjay Rai, professor in the department of community medicine at the AIIMS and also the principal investigator of the study, said.

He said when the phase-1 trial was to begin, they needed 100 participants but received over 4,500 applications.

Even during the phase-2 trial, the hospital received around 4,000 applications.

